TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with rain chances around daybreak. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 43. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with rain and thunder most of the day. Tomorrow night, we could see a brief transition to a rain snow mix. However, no accumulation or road issues are expected with temperatures remaining well above freezing. Chance of rain: 100%. High: 47. Winds: E 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy an chilly. Low: 37. High: 48. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 32, High: 52. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 34. High: 61. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain late. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 40. High: 61. Winds: W 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain chances. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 54. High: 61. Winds: W 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with rain possible. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 38. High: 50. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.