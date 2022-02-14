THIS EVENING: Clear sky and cool. Temperatures to the 50s and 40s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds increase for west and southwest areas. Increasing wind. Lows: upper 30s to lower 40s. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Becoming partly cloudy. High fire danger. Windy & warm. Highs: upper 60s to mostly lower 70s. Wind: South 15-20 mph, gusts 25-30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy sky. Windy & warm. A 20% chance of rain during the day, increasing after 9 PM. Low: 58. High: 74. Wind: SE 20 mph, gusts 30 mph.

OVERNIGHT WEDNESDAY into THURSDAY MORNING: A 60% to 70% chance of rain and storms after 12 AM. A few storms could be strong or severe, the primary severe risk is wind gusts. Welcomed heavier rainfall. Lows: middle 50s. Wind: South, SW 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain ending by midday, a 40% chance. Windy & turning colder. High: 63. Wind: West, turning NW 20 mph. Gusts 30 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 27. High: 54. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine and cool. Low: 30. High: 62. Wind: East 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. Low: 35. High: 66. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, and much warmer. Low: 42. High: 74. Wind: South 15 mph.