Monday Evening Forecast: Windy & humid Tuesday, storm threat Wednesday

THIS EVENING: Variable clouds and warm. Temperatures to the 60s. Wind: South 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds and very muggy. Breezy. Lows: upper 50s to lower 60s. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning clouds to a mostly cloudy afternoon. Windy and humid. Highs: upper 70s to lower 80s. Wind: South 20 mph, gusts 20-30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered strong to severe storms after 1 PM. Hail, wind gusts the main threats with a tornado possible. Very humid and windy. Cold front by evening. Low: 65. High: 81. Wind: SW, turning NW 15 mph.

THURSDAY: The cold front stalls out and lifts northward as a warm front by the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with rain increasing by evening and night, a 20% to 30% chance. Low: 59. High: 79. Wind: North, turning South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers and a few storms, especially south of I-20. Rain chances at 30%, 40% in Deep East Texas. Low: 60. High: 78. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Less humid but still warm with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Low: 56. High: 80. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 58. High: 81. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds increase. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 54. High: 80. Wind: SE 10 mph.