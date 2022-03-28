THIS EVENING: High clouds streaming in. Breezy. Temperatures to the 70s and 60s. Wind: South 15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds after 3 AM. Warmer and more humid. Lows: lower 60s and a few 50s. Wind: South 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy to mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle during the morning, and an isolated shower in the afternoon. Rain chances at 20% chance during the day. High: 83. Wind: South 20 mph, gusts 25-35 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT into WEDNESDAY MORNING: After 12 AM, we will be tracking storms crossing I-35 and toward East Texas. These are increasing after 4 AM. Some could turn severe as they move into our area: wind gusts and isolated tornadoes the primary threats. Morning temperatures in the 70s to the 60s. Wind: South 20-30 mph, gusts to 40 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Storms through 12 PM, moving east with time. A few could be severe with wind gusts and isolated tornadoes the main concerns. In the afternoon, decreasing clouds and not as warm. High: 74. Wind: SW, turning NW 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 44. High: 69. Wind: NW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Low: 44. High: 77. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Clouds increase with a cold front moving in. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 55. High: 75. Wind: North 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds and warm. Low: 49. High: 76. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. A 20% chance of rain. Breezy and much warmer. Low: 56. High: 80. Wind: South 15 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.