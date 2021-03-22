Monday Forecast: Cloudy With Storms Into The Night

Today: Mostly cloudy throughout the day with temperatures getting close to 70. A few sprinkles during the afternoon but a line of storms will develop out west. As the evening progresses into the night a southerly breeze will continue to keep us mild as the line of storms moves in from the west into the night. A couple of these storms could be strong with damaging winds and some hail. Showers and storms should start to break up after midnight.

Tonight: Showers and storms continue into the night as the severe threat begins to die down into Tuesday morning. Clearing into the day for Tuesday with a little sunshine getting into the rest of Tuesday. Night time lows will be in the mid 50’s with the southerly breeze turning west in the morning.

Tuesday: Morning clouds will break and some sunshine will be out for the afternoon. High’s will be in the mid 70’s as a westerly breeze shifts slightly to the south keeping us warmer. Shower chance very early around 30%, clearing up into the afternoon.

Wednesday: Mild morning in the mid 50’s with cloud cover returning. A few showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon with high’s in the mid 70’s. Muggy with a southerly breeze continuing into the middle of the week.

Thursday: A few afternoon showers and thunderstorms with high’s in the mid 70’s. During the afternoon we will see the front pass through which will drop temperatures near 50 into the night with our winds shifting to the north overnight.

Weekend: Clearing as we begin Friday with high’s near 70. Sunshine continuing into the weekend with temperatures getting into the low 70’s to setup a nice weekend.