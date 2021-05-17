Monday Forecast: Heavy rain possible

This Morning: A few showers and storms around for the morning. Muggy with temperatures in the low 70’s to start the day. Winds out of the south 5-10 mph. Some heavy rain at times.

Today: Afternoon temperatures around the 80 degree mark. A warm and humid afternoon with some showers and storms around. A few showers could have some heavy rain. Winds staying out of the south 5-10 mph. Chance for rain 60%.

Tonight: A lesser chance for a shower or storm but an isolated chance is possible overnight. Warm and humid tonight with lows around 70.

Tuesday: A few rounds of showers and storms throughout Tuesday. Afternoon temperatures near 80 again with some heavy rain possible in the afternoon. Chance for rain 60%. A few storms will contain heavy rain, small hail and gusty winds.

Wednesday: More showers and storms into the middle of the week. Afternoon high temperatures near 80. Showers and storms off and on throughout the day. Humid with a south wind. Chance for rain 50%. Overnight low around 70 degrees.

Thursday: Showers and storms continuing into the end of the week. Warmer still close to the 80 degree mark. Staying humid with a south wind into the end of the week. Showers and storms can still contain heavy rain. Chance for rain 40%.

Friday: A few showers and storms to end the week. Warm around 80 degrees. A south wind will continue to bring in humid conditions. Rain should begin to taper off as a high pressure system hopefully clears us up for the weekend.

