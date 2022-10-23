A FEW SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY TUESDAY MORNINGS. STRONG WINDS AND HEAVY RAIN ARE THE PRIMARY THREATS.

TONIGHT: A few showers are possible out to the west. Otherwise we’ll see partly cloudy skies throughout the course of the night. Low: 70. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

TOMORROW: Breezy with a few showers possible in the morning. The storm threat will increase throughout the course of the afternoon. The best chances of severe weather will exist in the evening and overnight hours. The primary threats are strong winds and heavy rainfall. The threat of tornadoes are low. Chance of rain: 80%. High: 78. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

TUESDAY: Storm chances should end prior to daybreak. Cloud cover will slowly decrease and drier air will move in by the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 57. High: 66. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 47. High: 71. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a little warmer. Low: 48. High: 74. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 54. High: 67. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 52. High: 69. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and a degree or two warmer. Low: 56. High: 71. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.