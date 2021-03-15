Monday Forecast: Sunny & Breezy

Monday: Patchy fog to start the day with lows in the mid 40’s. Winds will pickup during the day with gusts up to 25 MPH. High’s will be near 80 today with slightly lower humidity so we’ll end the day with a nice evening just slightly windy.

Tonight: Mid 50’s for you low tonight with increasing cloud cover. Not quite as breezy overnight but the humid conditions will quickly return for Tuesday morning.

Tuesday: High’s near 80 again for Tuesday afternoon. An isolated chance for a shower or storm during the day. We could run into one with some hail or gusty winds but these chances will stay very isolated throughout Tuesday. Warm and humid with a southerly breeze 15 MPH throughout the day. Chance for showers 20%.

Wednesday: A line of showers and storms will be moving through with the front during the first half of the day. As it slows we could see one or two into the afternoon become strong to severe as the line moves into Louisiana and Arkansas. A couple of these storms could contain gusty winds and some hail which we’ll be tracking as the day goes on Wednesday. Storms should clear up into the evening with high’s in the low 70’s. Chance for showers and storms 70%.

Thursday: Clear and sunny with lows in the 40’s to start. Afternoon high’s cooler in the mid 60’s with lots of sunshine and a northwesterly breeze 10-15 MPH.

Friday: Sunny with lows near 40 to start Friday. Afternoon high’s in the upper 60’s to begin your weekend. Winds continuing from the northwest 10-15 MPH.

Weekend: Slight warmup into the 70’s for the weekend with more sunshine. Cloud cover should increase to end the weekend with a north wind shifting to the south.