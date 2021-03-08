Monday Forecast: Sunny & Warm

Monday: High near 70 with lots of sunshine. A few clouds this afternoon with winds out of the southeast.

Tonight: Mostly Clear low’s around 40. South wind around 5mph. A few clouds Tuesday AM.

Tuesday: Clouds & Sun with temperatures a few degrees warmer in the mid 70’s. South wind around 5-10mph gradually ushering in a little more humidity.

Wednesday: Clouds begin to increase along with the humidity, high’s in the mid 70’s. Isolated chances for showers begin midweek and increase into the weekend. Chance for a shower 20%. Wind south 5-10mph.

Thursday: A little warmer in the upper 70’s with humidity. Slight chance for isolated showers. Winds still from the south 5-10mph.

Friday: Similar to Thursday with high’s in the upper 70’s and a chance for a stray shower. Mostly cloudy with winds south 5-10mph.

Saturday: Still warm in the upper 70’s with a little better chance for showers. Chance for showers 30%. Mostly cloudy with a south wind 5-10mph.