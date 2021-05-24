Monday Morning Forecast: A few showers & storms

This Morning: A few light showers around to start the day. Temperatures are in the low 70’s. Humid conditions will continue through the day. A shower possible getting into the lunch hour.

Today: Warm and humid with temperatures around 80 this afternoon. A few isolated showers and storms in the afternoon with a better chance west. Chance for rain 40%. Wind south-southeast 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Warm and muggy overnight but mostly dry. Temperatures in the 70’s all night with humid conditions continuing into the day Tuesday. South wind continuing into the night. Chance for rain 40%.

Tuesday: An isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. Temperatures will be near the low 80’s again Tuesday. Scattered storm chances around 40% in the afternoon. Humid with a southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Warm and humid again going into the midweek. Scattered showers and storms Wednesday afternoon. High temperature in the low 80’s. Winds out of the south with chances for rain 40%.

Thursday: A little break from the rain chances possible for Thursday. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 80’s. A little drier and sunnier afternoon could push us into the upper 80’s. Rain chances will be minimal to none for the day. Continuing into the overnight we should stay dry and muggy.

Friday: A fairly nice day for Friday. Temperatures in the mid 80’s with a little sunshine for the day. Rain should hold off for the day. Humid conditions will continue keeping us muggy throughout the week into the weekend.