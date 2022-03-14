TODAY: Mostly cloudy with some drizzle through the morning. Thunderstorms will be in play after 4 PM today. A few storms will be strong to severe with strong winds and some hail. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 70. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few showers and thunderstorms through about 1 or 2 am. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 47. Winds: SW/NW 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a few showers late in the day as the storm moves east. Much cooler temperatures are expected in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 63. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 45. High: 73. Winds: East 5 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers around. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 52. High: 65. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a shower or two in the morning. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 52. High: 65. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 42. High: 75. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Low: 44. High: 76. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.