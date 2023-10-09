TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s. Wind: SSW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear early, followed by mostly cloudy skies late. Lows in the low-60s. Wind: S 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low-80s. Wind: S 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain in Deep East Texas. Low: 66. High: 80. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 63. High: 84. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 65. High: 80. Wind: NW 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny and much cooler. Low: 54. High: 71. Wind: N 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 51. High: 73. Wind: N 10 mph.