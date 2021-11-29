Monday Morning Forecast: A mainly dry and warm week ahead

TODAY: Patchy fog will lift in Deep East Texas between 9 and 10 a.m. Mostly sunny with highs in the low-70s. Wind: SW 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies, with patchy fog possible mainly in Deep East Texas. Lows in the low-to-mid-40s. Wind: S, SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Patchy fog possible in Deep East Texas through 9 a.m. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 52. High: 75. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Low: 55. High: 76. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with 10% to 20% chance of showers. Low: 59. High: 75. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 61. High: 74. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% to 30% chance of showers. Thunder possible. Low: 60. High: 70. Wind: S, changing to N at 10-15 mph.