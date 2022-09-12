TODAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the upper-80s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the low-60s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mainly sunny skies and a bit warmer. Highs in the low-90s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity. Low: 64. High: 91. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 64. High: 92. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 66. High: 93. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and a tad bit more humid. Low: 68. High: 93. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a little bit more humidity. Low: 70. High: 94. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.