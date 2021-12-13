Monday Morning Forecast: A seasonal Monday leads to a warmer Tuesday

TODAY: Starting off mainly sunny, but clouds increase throughout the day. A 10% chance of a shower with the cloud cover. Highs in the low-60s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 10% chance of a shower. Lows in the upper-50s. Wind: SSE 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Highs in the low-70s. Wind: SSE 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm, and breezy. Low: 66. High: 78. Wind: S 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: A 40% chance of showers. Low: 67. High: 73. Wind: S 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Low: 66. High: 74. Wind: S 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 40% chance of rain, which could be heavy at times. Morning temperatures in the upper-50s to mid-60s, with temperatures falling into the low-to-upper-50s in the afternoon. Wind: N 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly with a 30% chance of showers. Low: 41. High: 48. Wind: NE 10 mph.