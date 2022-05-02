TODAY: Scattered showers and storms are possible today. Partly cloudy skies will prevail this afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 86. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few storms are possible after midnight. Otherwise, muggy and breezy. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 71. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: A couple of showers and thunderstorms are possible. Otherwise, warm and humid. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 85. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers and storms. A few storms may be strong to severe. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 71. High: 82. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with more showers and thunderstorms. There’s a decent chance of stronger storms with this complex of storms. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 71. High: 82. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of showers and thunderstorms earlier. The atmosphere will begin to become more stable in the late day to “chill” the atmosphere out a little bit. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 62. High: 85. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 65. High: 89. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 68. High: 91. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.