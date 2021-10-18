Monday Morning Forecast: Another pleasant day for today

TODAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal with highs in the upper-70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing cloud cover, mainly after midnight. Lows in the low-to-mid-50s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TOMORROW: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper-70s to low-80s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit more humid. Lows in the low-60s and highs in the mid-80s. Wind: S 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers, mainly in northern portions of our area. Lows in the low-to-mid-60s and highs 80s. Wind: N 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Lows in the upper-50s to low-60s and highs in the mid-to-upper-80s. Wind: E 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with lows in the low-60s and highs in the mid-to-upper-80s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible. Lows in the mid-60s and highs in the mid-80s. Wind: S 10 mph.