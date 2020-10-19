Monday Noon Forecast: Another quiet and warm week ahead

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

REST OF TODAY: Decreasing clouds this afternoon to partly cloudy skies by the evening. A slight chance of some drizzle as a front passes through. High: 70s and 80s. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 66. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 85. Winds: S 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 67. High: 86. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 65. High: 84. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warm. Low: 66. High: 82. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 56. High: 75. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and trending warmer. Low: 61. High: 79. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51