TODAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the mid-to-upper-70s. Wind: W 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Lows in the low-to-mid-50s. Wind: E 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers in Deep East Texas. Highs in the mid-70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Low: 51. High: 76. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers. Low: 58. High: 79. Wind: SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers, mainly late. Low: 64. High: 78. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 64. High: 74. Wind: S 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance showers, mainly early. Low: 55. High: 70. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.