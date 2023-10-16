TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-60s. Wind: NNW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low-40s. Wind: NW 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mainly sunny with highs in the low-70s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 49. High: 79. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 61. High: 82. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 58. High: 81. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine, along with some passing clouds. Low: 55. High: 82. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 57. High: 83. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.