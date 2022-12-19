TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 90% chance of rain. Highs in the upper-40s. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain showers. Lows in the low-40s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper-40s. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Low: 38. High: 50. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain. A few flurries possible in northern areas, but no impacts are expected. Low: 41. High: 50. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Dangerous cold and mostly sunny. Morning wind chills between -10 and 0. Low: 10. High: 24. Wind: NW 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and bitterly cold. Low: 18. High: 34. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

CHRISTMAS: Mostly sunny and cold. Low: 28. High: 41. Wind: NW 5 mph.