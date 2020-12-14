Monday Morning Forecast: Chilly start to the work week

TODAY: Decreasing clouds throughout the day today with chilly temperatures. High: 51. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few clouds will linger around. Low: 35. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: A small chance of showers will be possible late in the day. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 50. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and chilly. Low: 38. High: 49. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 28. High: 55. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers late in the day. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 35. High: 60. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: A decent chance of rain early in the day but still relatively mild late in the day. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 53. High: 61. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 38. High: 60. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.