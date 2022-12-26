TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers in northern areas. Mostly sunny with no chance of rain in Deep East Texas. Highs in the upper-40s north to mid-50s south. Wind: W 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and very cold. Lows in the low-20s. Wind: N 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-40s to low-50s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and a lot warmer. Low: 36. High: 66. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 62. High: 72. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 58. High: 67. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain. Low: 51. High: 67. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 58. High: 70. Wind: S 5-10 mph.