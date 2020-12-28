Monday Morning Forecast: Clouds dominate today with good rain chances returning

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of drizzle and light rain. Temperatures to the north of Interstate 20 will be in the 50s this afternoon and 60s and 70s to the south of I-20. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 60. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with some rain and drizzle. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 53. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies, mild with a slight chance of rain. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 66. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Widespread rain is expected in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 80%. Low: 59. High: 63. Winds: W 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Rain will stick around for most of the day. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 42. High: 45. Winds: N 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and continuing to remain cold. Low: 34. High: 46. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and trending slightly warmer. Low: 30. High: 51. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 32. High: 57. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.