Monday Morning Forecast: Cloudy and cooler

This Morning: Showers ending near deep East Texas this morning. Temperatures in the upper 60’s throughout the morning into the day with cloudy conditions continuing. Winds light out of the northeast 5-10 mph.

Today: Mostly cloudy with temperatures near 70. An isolated shower or storm is possible throughout the day. Winds stay out of the northeast 5-10 mph. Chance for showers and a storm 20%.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cool in the low 60’s. An isolated shower possible but light drizzle and a sprinkle possible into the morning. More storms developing west early in the morning.

Tomorrow: A few showers and storms early becoming more numerous around lunch. Afternoon high temperatures in the upper 60’s. A few storms could become severe in the afternoon. Gusty winds, heavy rain and small hail possible in a couple storms throughout the day. Chance for rain 60%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers and storms during the day. Afternoon high’s in the low 70’s with winds staying out of the east. Chance for showers and storms 30%.

Thursday: Cooler start but clearing up to begin the day. Afternoon high temperatures in the mid 70’s. Cloudy to start with sunshine breaking towards the end of the day.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high pressure clearing us up to start the weekend. High temperatures around 80 degrees. Winds out of the south 5-10 mph.