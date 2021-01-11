Monday Morning Forecast: Cloudy skies with some melting expected

TODAY: Icy roads are expected this morning especially on the bridges and overpasses. Some relief is expected with melting this afternoon. However, with cloudy skies and snow cover temperatures are expected to stay in the 30s. High: 38. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds throughout the night with a widespread frost expected. Some icy patches are likely from any leftover snow. Low: 28. Winds: SW 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Icy spots are expected in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warmer. High: 50. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 29. High: 55. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 38. High: 61. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 40. High: 56. Winds: W 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 33. High: 60. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Rain will make a return the area and keep us cooler. Low: 41. High: 44. Chance of rain: 30%. Winds: N 10 MPH.