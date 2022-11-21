TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers, mainly in Deep East Texas. Highs in the upper-40s. Wind: S 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper-30s. Wind: NW 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper-50s to low-60s. Wind: E 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 42. High: 58. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THANKSGIVING: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. Low: 55. High: 62. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

BLACK FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 47. High: 58. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 43. High: 63. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 49. High: 67. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.