TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 90% chance of rain. Highs in the mid-40s to low-50s. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain early. Lows in the upper-30s. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper-40s. Wind: N 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 34. High: 51. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 31. High: 53. Wind: NE 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 32. High: 52. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain in Deep East Texas. Low: 35. High: 48. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 33. High: 52. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.