Monday Morning Forecast: Cold front on the way

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. If we see any showers it will be in Deep East Texas. High: 95. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Low: 74. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms as the front moves through (likely early afternoon). Chance of rain: 30%. High: 86. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Low: 60. High: 82. Winds: North 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 54. High: 83. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and trending slightly warmer. Low: 55. High: 85. Winds: East 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: More sunshine and warmer temperatures. Low: 57. High: 87. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warm. Low: 59. High: 89. Winds: S 10 MPH.