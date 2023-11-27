TODAY: Increasing clouds from south to north. Highs in the low-50s. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds slowly decrease from west to east. Lows in the mid-30s. Wind: NW 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-60s. Wind: E 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain at night. Low: 38. High: 64. Wind: S 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Overcast with a 90% chance of rain, heavy at times. Low: 54. High: 61. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 52. High: 61. Wind: NW 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 44. High: 63. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 50. High: 67. Wind: W 5-10 mph.