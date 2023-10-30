TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 90% chance of rain, especially in the morning. Highs in the mid-to-upper-40s. Wind chills in the 30s. Wind: N 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds slowly decrease with a 20% chance of showers in Deep East Texas. Lows in the mid-30s north to low-40s south. Wind: N 10 mph.

HALLOWEEN: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-to-upper-50s. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Low: 31. High: 56. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunshine, along with some passing clouds. Low: 33. High: 62. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny and warmer. Low: 42. High: 70. Wind: S 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 53. High: 76. Wind: S 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny and warm. Low: 57. High: 78. Wind: S 10 mph.