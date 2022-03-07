TODAY: A couple of showers early in the day, followed by mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. We might see some sunshine before dusk. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 50. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Passing clouds and cold. Low: 37. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a couple of storms throughout the day. Otherwise, temperatures will continue to be cold. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 51. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures returning to the 60s. Low: 39. High: 62. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 43. High: 73. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy as our next front moves through. The cold front will trigger a few showers. Some of the rain could briefly transition to a wintry mix later Friday evening. We’ll keep an eye on it. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 48. High: 53. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 27. High: 53. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 34. High: 67. Winds: S 10 MPH.