TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. Highs in the low-to-mid-60s. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Lows in the low-to-mid-50s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Highs in the low-to-mid-60s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 49. High: 67. Wind: NE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: A mix of clouds and sun. Low: 51. High: 70. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 54. High: 71. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain at night. Low: 53. High: 71. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 54. High: 68. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.