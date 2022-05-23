TODAY: Mostly cloudy some spotty drizzle can’t be ruled out. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 80. Winds: E 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Storms chance late and cloudy. Low: 68. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: A better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms starting in the morning. Temperatures will remain cool. Chance of rain: 80%. High: 78. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day and remaining cool and cloudy. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 66. High: 76. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and mild. Low: 59. High: 79. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and trending warmer. Low: 60. High: 87. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and trending warmer. Low: 65. High: 89. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 69. High: 91. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.