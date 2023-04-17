TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper-70s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid-50s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Highs in the low-80s. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 64. High: 83. Wind: S 20-25 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. A few severe storms will be possible. Low: 69. High: 84. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 65. High: 81. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and a lot cooler. Low: 56. High: 69. Wind: N 15-20 mph.

SUNDAY: A mix of clouds and sun. Low: 50. High: 71. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.