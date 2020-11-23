Monday Morning Forecast: Cool start to an active week of weather

TODAY: Partly cloudy and cool. High: 66. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds and mild. Low: 53. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few late day showers and storms associated with a front. High: 73. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and much cooler. Low: 52. High: 65. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms late in the day. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 58. High: 71. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 60. High: 72. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will trend cooler. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 50. High: 58. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with some isolated showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 44. High: 59. Winds: N 10 MPH.