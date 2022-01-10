Monday Morning Forecast: Cool start to the week expected

TODAY: After a mostly cloudy start we’ll see those clouds slowly decrease throughout the afternoon. High: 54. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cold. Low: 30. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with drizzle and the evening. Chance of rain: 10%. High: 57. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and trending warmer. Low: 44. High: 62. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 42. High: 68. Winds: W 5 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers in the evening. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 47. High: 71. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of showers here and there. A cold front will be moving through which will trigger a few showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 50. High: 57. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 35, High: 55. Winds: East 5 MPH.