TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-to-mid-60s. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the low-40s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Highs in the upper-50s to low-60s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 43. High: 70. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and storms. Rainfall will be heavy at times. Low: 57. High: 72. Wind: S 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain early. Low: 45. High: 56. Wind: NW 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low: 37. High: 55. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 38. High: 55. Wind: N 10 mph.