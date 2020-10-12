Monday Noon Forecast: Cooler temperatures on the horizon

TODAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. High: 83. Winds: W 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 58. Winds: N 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies and mild. High: 81. Winds: E 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 54. High: 85. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Lots of sunshine and cooler. Low: 59. High: 83. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 53. High: 68. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Lots of sunshine and warmer. Low: 48. High: 72. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 54. High: 76. Winds: E 10 MPH.

