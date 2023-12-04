TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-to-upper-60s. Wind: N 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid-to-upper-30s. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid-to-upper-60s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine, along with some passing clouds. Low: 37. High: 65. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 41. High: 71. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 57. High: 76. Wind: S 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 63. High: 68. Wind: SW 15-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and much cooler. Low: 40. High: 55. Wind: NW 15 mph.