TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-50s to low-60s. Wind: E 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a 20% chance of rain closer to sunrise. Lows in the mid-40s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of rain. Rain will be heavy and steady at times. Highs in the upper-40s north to mid-50s south. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low: 38. High: 46. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 33. High: 51. Wind: NW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny and warmer. Low: 34. High: 61. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 38. High: 62. Wind: S 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 52. High: 61. Wind: W 10-15 mph.