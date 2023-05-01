TODAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the upper-70s to low-80s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a few more clouds by daybreak. Lows in the low-to-mid-50s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper-70s to low-80s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 59. High: 80. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 59. High: 83. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 70. High: 87. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 70. High: 86. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 69. High: 87. Wind: S 10-15 mph.