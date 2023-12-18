TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-60s. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with clouds increasing just before sunrise. Lows in the mid-30s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with highs in the low-60s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of clouds and sun. Low: 42. High: 69. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 51. High: 68. Wind: SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. Low: 55. High: 65. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 58. High: 68. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. Low: 59. High: 67. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.