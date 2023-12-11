TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-60s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, followed by partly cloudy skies after 2 AM. Lows in the low-to-mid-30s. Wind: S 5 mph.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-60s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 40. High: 63. Wind: E 10-15 mph.
THURSDAY: A mix of clouds and sun. Low: 45. High: 63. Wind: E 10-15 mph.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. Low: 48. High: 56. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. Low: 48. High: 52. Wind: N 10-15 mph.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 44. High: 59. Wind: N 10 mph.