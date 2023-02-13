TODAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper-60s to low-70s. Wind: SW 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. Lows in the upper-50s. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy early with an 80% chance of rain and storms. Partly cloudy late. Windy. Highs in the low-70s. Wind: SW 25-30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms, especially late. Low: 51. High: 75. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain and storms early. Low: 45. High: 52. Wind: NW 15-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 30. High: 51. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 31. High: 56. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 41. High: 66. Wind: S 10-15 mph.