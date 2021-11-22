Monday Morning Forecast: Fall like temperatures to begin the holiday week

TODAY: Mostly sunny and cooler than yesterday. High: 65. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Clear Skies and cold. Low: 40. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. High: 70. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers late in the day as our next front approaches. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 50. High: 72. Winds: South 15 MPH.

THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING DAY): Mostly cloudy with a rain in the morning. Most of the rain will clear the area by the afternoon and we’ll be left with cooler temperatures and cloudy skies. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 60. High: 63. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 36. High: 58. Winds: East 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: A few clouds and slightly warmer. Low: 38. High: 64. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and mild. Low: 45. High: 66. Winds: N 10 MPH.