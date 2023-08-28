TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low-90s. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with a 10% chance of rain and storms early in Deep East Texas. Lows in the low-70s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and less humid. Highs in the mid-90s. Wind: NE 15-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 69. High: 97. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunshine, along with some passing clouds. Low: 70. High: 98. Wind: E 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 68. High: 99. Wind: E 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hotter. A 10% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 70. High: 101. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 73. High: 102. Wind: S 10 mph.