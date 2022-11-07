TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low-to-mid-80s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies early, followed by mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Lows in the mid-to-upper-60s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the low-to-mid-80s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Staying warm under partly cloudy skies. Low: 66. High: 84. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 63. High: 80. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and much cooler. Low: 58. High: 63. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Low: 42. High: 57. Wind: N 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 39. High: 56. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.