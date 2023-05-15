TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the upper-80s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Lows in the upper-60s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low-80s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 62. High: 81. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 62. High: 85. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 64. High: 88. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 67. High: 82. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 63. High: 83. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.