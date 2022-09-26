TODAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the mid-to-upper-80s. Wind: NE 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cool, and comfortable. Lows in the upper-50s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mainly sunny and comfortably warm. Highs in the mid-to-upper-80s. Wind: NE 10 mph, with gusts up to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Low: 60. High: 86. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny and cooler. Low: 56. High: 82. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 54. High: 83. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Ample sunshine. Low: 55. High: 86. Wind: NE 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 57. High: 89. Wind: E 5 mph.